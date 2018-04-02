SIU Courting St. Louis Rams' Training Camp

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) -- Southern Illinois University is playing offense in trying to bring the NFL's St. Louis Rams to Carbondale, at least for a few weeks of training camp.

The Southern Illinoisan reports Rams officials visited the campus in March while shopping for a new site for offseason workouts, if there's no lockout as part of a festering labor dispute. The franchise is expected to make a decision in April.

The newspaper reports that Southern Illinois, with a new football stadium, is said to be in the running with Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo. That's a Division II school.

Southern's athletic director, Mario Moccia, says there'd be no bigger home run for the community than having an NFL team come in for a few weeks.