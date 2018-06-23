SIU Holding Off on Carbondale Chancellor Search

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Just a month on the job, Southern Illinois University's president says he and the school's regents will be patient in addressing the likely exodus of the Carbondale campus' boss.

The Arizona Board of Regents announced Friday that Carbondale chancellor Rita Cheng has been named the sole finalist for its presidency of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Cheng has guided SIU-Carbondale since mid-2010, and Randy Dunn credits her with improving the campus' enrollment and expanding its research.

Dunn tells The Associated Press that no formal search for Cheng's successor has been launched. He noted Cheng still must negotiate a contract with Northern Arizona.

He says the university has the senior leadership and others on campus to get done what's needed in the interim until a new chancellor is named.