Six Arrested For 20-Year-Old Crimes

LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) -- It's been 18 months since shocking claims of child molestation at a western Missouri farm more than 20 years ago resulted in the arrests of six members of the Mohler family.

Trials for 78-year-old Burrell Mohler Sr., four sons and his brother have been postponed several times. Three of the defendants, including Mohler Sr., remain behind bars, while the other three have posted bond.

The first trial in the case isn't scheduled to start until October. Burrell Mohler Sr.'s attorney says the year-and-a-half in jail has taken a physical toll on her client, who had heart problems and other ailments before his arrest late 2009.

The six men are accused of raping five young members of their family at a farm near Bates City, starting in the mid-1980s.