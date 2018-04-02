Six arrested in Fulton drug bust

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department Special Response Unit along with the MUSTANG Drug Task said they arrested six people Tuesday for drug possession.

Police said the six arrested are all from Fulton:

Jeffrey Shaon, 43 - accused of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Brauner, 28 - accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of under 35 grams of marijuana.

Douglas Schroer, 37 - accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of under 35 grams of marijuana.

Charles Hale, 25 - accused of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Leeper, 27 - accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of under 35 grams of marijuana.

Travis Williams, 19 - accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The search happened close to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cotes Sans Dessein. Police said they seized narcotics and paraphernalia during the search.

Fulton police said the investigation was ongoing and there could be further charges.