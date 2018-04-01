Six arrested in Moberly drug bust

MOBERLY — Six individuals were arrested in Moberly for methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession Friday night.

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Eastbrook Circle. The Moberly Police Department, North Missouri Drug Task Force, East Central Drug Task Force and Randolph County Sheriff's Department all participated in the investigation.

Three individuals were later released, while the remaining three were taken to Randolph County Jail pending formal charges.