Six Fulton residents sentenced in multi-million dollar K2 conspiracy

JEFFERSON CITY - Six Fulton residents were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute more than $6.6 million of synthetic cannabinoids, also known as K2, at Callaway County businesses.

The suspects pleaded guilty to wide range of charges related to the conspiracy, including mail fraud and money laundering.

Court documents say packages of the synthetic cannabinoids were mislabeled as incense, aroma therapy and potpourri.

A judge sentenced Jason Lee Houston, 38, to seven years in federal prison without parole.

Shawn Michael Browning, 27, Timothy Christopher Sandfort, 31, Joshua Adam Sheets, 32, and Brandon Derek Rader, 33, were each sentenced to three months in prison. Dara Leanne Shirley, 31, was sentenced to five years of probation.