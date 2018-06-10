Six Hours of Testimony Against Ferguson

Part of Erickson's story in court was different than the one he told investigators in at least one interview.

Ryan Ferguson's defense team played video of Columbia Police interrogations of Erickson. His testimony in court was different than his story on tape.

"The memories seem so distant they were so hard to tap into," explained Erickson.

On tape Erickson says Ferguson strangled Columbia Tribune Sports Editor Kent Heitholt with a shirt or cord. But in testimony, Erickson said it was Heitholt's belt.

Erickson says he suppressed memories of that night a nd had a hard time remembering details. Still, some parts of his story stayed the same.

Erickson testified six hours about the murder of the Tribune sports editor.

It will be up to the jury from Lincoln County to determine what is believable and what's not. The defense says Erickson made up lies about Ferguson's involvement in the murder.

Heitholt's widow also took the stand at the trial to testify about the hours after his death.

Ferguson's trial continues a long case that began four years ago. Heitholt was found murdered in the Columbia Tribune parking lot in November 2001. Police arrested Erickson and Ferguson in March 2004. In November 2004, Erickson pled guilty to second degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action. He faces up to 25 years in prison. Meanwhile, Ferguson faces a life sentence if found guilty.