Six In Hospital Following Accident

2007

LADUE (AP) - A Metro bus crash this morning in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue has sent six people to the hospital. Authorities say the bus had been heading east on Highway 40, crashed through trees and a chain link fence and into a parking lot. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Metro spokeswoman Dianne Williams says she does not know what caused the accident. She says the bus driver was among those hospitalized and is conscious. She says the driver has been with Metro since 1994. The bus was heading from the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield to a Metrolink station in Brentwood.

