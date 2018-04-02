Six inducted into MU Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA - The careers and accomplishments of six former Tigers were remembered Friday evening. The group became the newest members of the Intercollegiate Athletics University of Missouri Hall of Fame.

The inductees included three football players Chase Daniel, Chase Coffman, Jeremy Maclin; one baseball player, John Dettmer; one gymnast, Alisha Robinson and a former track/ cross country standout, Ashley Patten.

Daniel holds every major passing record for MU. He holds the career passing yards record with 13,485 yards, touchdown passes with 101 and completion percentage with 68 percent.

Coffman finished his career as a tight end with the Tigers with 247 catches, 2,659 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Maclin broke the record for career all-purpose yards with 5,609 yards. He broke the single-season freshman record for all-purpose yards with 2,776. In 2008, Maclin broke the single-season records for receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Dettmer is the all-time career strikeout leader at MU with 374. He also pitched 15 complete games as a member of the Tigers.

Robinson was a two-time All-American gymnast and a two-time NCAA Regional Champion, winning her first one as a freshman. She won 69 event titles while at MU, including the Big 12 vault title.

Patten was a three-time All-American at 800 meters. She was a 13-time All Big-12 performer in both, track and cross country. When her career as a Tiger ended, she was second on the school 800 meter performance lists.

The evening consisted of a dinner and then eventual speeches from the inductees.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct spelling and grammar mistakes.]