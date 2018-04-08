Six Initiatives for November Ballot

Supporters have turned in petition signatures to get six measures on the November ballot. If election officials verify they got enough names from registered voters, that would break the previous high of five citizen initiatives on the 1940 ballot. Sunday was the deadline to turn in signatures. Petitions submitted today would increase the minimum wage, increase the state tobacco tax, restrict the use of eminent domain and place a cap on state spending. Two other measures were submitted earlier. They would restore last year's Medicaid cuts and create a constitutional protection for stem cell research.