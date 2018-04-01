Six Missouri Food Banks Will Receive Millions

Columbia - Nearly 25 million dollars is on the way to Missouri to help provide food assistance to low-income children and families.

The money comes from the stimulus package or the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. The government will split about half of the nearly 25 million dollars between six Missouri food banks. One of those food banks is the food bank of central and northeast Missouri which is based out of Columbia.

But what the food bank doesn't know is how much money it will get, when it's coming, or what it can buy. What it does know, is the need is great. Peggy Kirkpatrick of the Central Missouri Food Bank said that she is not sure how long it will take before the food bank knows how much money it will be getting. But the money couldn't come at a better time. In June the food bank served a record 10,488 people compared to last years 8,830 people.