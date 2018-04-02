Six National Guard Soldiers Awarded Purple Heart for Service in Afghanistan

JEFFERSON CITY - Six area National Guard soldiers have been awarded the Purple Heart for a firefight in Afghanistan.

They are part of an agribusiness development team that fought off a Taliban attack in the Nangarhar Province in April.

That attack killed one Afghan soldier and wounded a total of 15 American soldiers. One of these men, Master Sergeant Kevin Craig, from Mokane, has also been recommended for the Bronze Star with a valor device.

This comes just a day after a Missouri man received a Congressional Gold Medal for his service with the Montford Point Marines.

The soldiers are Sgt. Sean Cochran of Jefferson City, Sgt. Kevin Craig of Mokane, Sgt. Byron Helton of Jefferson City, Spc. Arthur Johnson of Eldon, Sgt. John Larson, Jr. of Nevada and Spc. Michael Saunders of Auxvasse.