Six Regional West Nile Cases

Four cases were located in Boone County and two cases were verified in Cole County.

The early onset of these cases, have health agencies urging the public that preventative measures are the most effective way to fight the West Nile virus. Residents are reminded to take the necessary precautions needed to protect themselves and reduce the mosquito population on their property.

-Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar water-holding containers.

-Remove all discarded tires on your property.

-Clean vegetaton and debris from edges of ponds.

-Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs.

-Make sure all windows and doors have screens, and that all screens are in good repair.

-Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants whenever you are outdoors.

-Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

-Make sure roof gutters drain properly, and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.

-Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

-Change the water in birdbaths at least weekly.

Another important recommendation is to spray clothing with repellents containing permethrin or DEET. An effective repellent will contain 35% DEET (N, N-diethyl-metatoluamide). DEET in high concentrations (greater than 35%) provides no additional protection. Repellents may irritate the eyes and mouth, so avoid applying the repellent to the hands of children. Whenever you use an insecticide or insect repellent, be sure to read and follow the manufacturer's directions for use.

The symptoms of West Nile Virus vary depending on the level of infection. Symptoms can include high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, nausea and occasionally swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back.

For more information on the West Nile Virus please contact your local public health agency.