Six Tigers Land on Academic All-Big 12 Team

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou baseball team landed six student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 Team, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. In all, four Tigers landed on the first team while two additional Tigers were recognized on the second team. Junior Andreas Plackis was one of three student-athletes in the Big 12 recognized for having a 4.00 grade-point-average.



In all, the Tigers' first team honorees were Jeff Emens, Plackis, Ben Turner and Brannon Champagne. The two Tigers landing on the second team were Eric Anderson and Ryan Clubb.



Texas Tech topped the list with a program-best 11 honorees, including nine first team members. TTU had not placed more than 10 members on the team since 1997 and their highest first team total before this year was four (2010, ‘09). Baylor also recorded double-digit selections with 10, while Texas matched a program-best with nine members (1997).



Nominated by each institution's director of student-athlete support services, the Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team consists of 34 first team members and 26 second team selections. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, and the second team are those who have a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.



To qualify student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.