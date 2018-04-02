Six Tigers named All-SEC by league coaches

COLUMBIA - Six Missouri Tigers made the coaches' 2014 All-Southeastern Conference football team including two players on first-team and four players on second-team.

DE Shane Ray made first-team. This year Ray set a school record with 14 quarterback sacks. Ray leads the SEC and ranks 3rd in the nation for sacks. He also is ranked 2nd in the league and 6th in the nation with 21 tackles for a loss.

Marcus Murphy received two first-team honors. He made first-team on offensive as an all-purpose back and on special teams as a return specialist. Murphy is ranked 2nd in the SEC in all-purpose average.

All four Missouri captains were named second-team All-SEC by league coaches including senior DE Marcus Golden, senior OL Mitch Morse, senior WR Bud Sassser and senior SS Braylon Webb.