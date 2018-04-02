Six Tigers Qualify for Olympic Team Trials

COLUMBIA - Six members of the Missouri Swimming & Diving team qualified for the Olympic Trials this Sunday at the Tiger Long Course Time Trial.

On the women's side, three swimmers qualified in four events. Dominique Bouchard met the 2012 Olympic Trial Standards in two events, she qualified for the 100 back in 1:01.71 beating the qualifying time by almost two seconds. Bouchard also met the Olympic Trial Standards in the 200 backstroke, which she swam in 2:13.11 surpassing the standard by four seconds.

Cassie Cunningham met the Olympic Trial Standard qualifications for the 50 yard freestyle event as she recorded a speedy time of 26.07 and just surpassed the 26.39 standard. Shara Stafford also met the Olympic Trial Standard qualifications with a time of 1:01.64 in the 100 yard butterfly. The time qualified her by just under a second.

On the men's side, three swimmers qualified in three different events. In an exciting swim, Sam Tierney met the Olympic Trial Standard qualification for the 200 breaststroke in 2:18.54, two seconds faster then the qualifying standard of 2:20.79.

Tiger Neil O'Halloran and met the Olympic Trial Standard qualifications for he 100 fly when he recorded a time of 1:03.95. In the 200 yard IM Mack Darragh met the Olympic Trial Standard qualifications, notching a time of 2:05.90 and beating the qualifying time of 2:06.59.

2012 Olympic Swimming Team Trials are June 25-July 2 in Omaha, Nebraska.