Six to be honored by Missouri newspaper hall of fame
COLUMBIA (AP) - Six newspaper veterans - including two husband-and-wife teams - are the newest selections for the Missouri Press Association Newspaper Hall of Fame.
The new members will be inducted Sept. 26 during the annual Missouri Press Association convention in Columbia.
The husband-and-wife teams are Don and Kathy Ginnings, longtime publishers of the Hermitage Index; and Gary and Helen Sosniecki, former publishers of three weeklies and one daily newspaper.
Inductees also include David Bradley Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of News-Press & Gazette Co. in St. Joseph; and Judy Dixon of Festus, a cartoonist and illustrator with more than three decades in the newspaper industry.
