Six Missouri Officers on Leave for Stun Gun Use

CASSVILLE - Six officers are under investigation for allegedly using a stun gun to subdue a woman who was banging her head on a jail floor in Barry County in southwest Missouri. Three sheriff's deputies and three Cassville police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation. Barry County Sheriff Mick Epperly said he has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the July 24th incident. The sheriff said the woman had been detained for her own safety after saying she was suicidal and then leaving a Cassville hospital. She began hitting her head on the jail's concrete floor and one deputy used a Taser gun on her in the presence of two other deputies and three police officers.