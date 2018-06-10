Sixteen arrested in Missouri drug roundup

By: The Associated Press

PARK HILLS (AP) - Sixteen people are facing drug charges following an arrest roundup in southeast Missouri.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills reports the arrests made by Park Hills officers on Monday were all on warrants for distribution of a controlled substance. Police said the suspects were involved in distributing marijuana, prescription medications, heroin and methamphetamine.

The suspects range in age from 19 to 61 and live in Park Hills and other nearby towns, including Farmington, Leadington and Bonne Terre.

Police said Tuesday morning more arrests were planned.