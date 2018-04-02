Sixth Shooting in Columbia

Police found three gun shells and three bullet holes in a house near West Ash Street Thursday. But officers said the bullet holes on one side of the home are not related to the most recent shooting.

Police said two cars were involved in the Ash Street incident. People who called the Crime Stoppers hotline reported shots coming from a blue minivan. According to police, the gunfire was aimed at a red vehicle.

Residents reported seeing a red vehicle after hearing gunshots in other parts of Columbia.

This week, shootings have happened near the 5th and Lyon Street intersection and one at Clinkscales Road last Sunday in the early morning. Many people informed police about two other shootings near the intersection of Hinkson Avenue and on Williams Street on Tuesday. Police say a car's windshield was destroyed after another shooting incident near Rangeline Street and Wilkes Boulevard.

Some property damage has occured as a result of another shooting , but authorities say the shootings have not injured anyone.