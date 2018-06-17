Skateboarders to Have Freedom Downtown

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council revisited the issue of skateboarding in the downtown district at Monday night's meeting. The ordinance hasn't officially passed yet but Mayor Bob McDavid said it can be assumed that the council will go through with it.

Skateboarding is currently illegal in streets and sidewalks in the Special Business District. The District is defined as the streets east of Fifth Street downtown. The Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission put together a report and a proposed ordinance for the Council to review. The proposed draft would allow skateboarders on the streets but not on the sidewalks.

Councilman Fred Schmidt endorsed the new ordinance during discussions in the meeting.

"We're in a tight economy. Here is something we can do that is going to be fun and great for the public and doesn't cost the city a dime."

The proposed ordinance said this will extend to scooters, roller skates or in-line skates and any related mode of transportation. The Bike and Pedestrian Commission said in the report that the goal is to promote a safe, interconnected, non motorized transportation network.