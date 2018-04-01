Skelton Era Nears the End

KANSAS CITY - It's the end of a political era for Ike Skelton. He conceded to Republican Vicky Hartzler after 34 years of representing the district. Always a leader in the house on defense issues, Skelton won big in Johnson County, where Whiteman Air Force Base is, and Pulaski County, where army base Fort Leonard Wood is.

In those two counties he got nearly 60 percent of the vote. Skelton's camp said he was always a strong leader, especially when it came to the military, but it wasn't enough to counter the anti-Democratic tide in the rest of the district.

In his concession speech, he thanked friends and supporters and had emotional words for those closest to him.

"I'm blessed to have a very charming lady at my side, patty, and blessed to have nice children and daughters-in-law... Hand-picked by me, and five grandchildren." he said.