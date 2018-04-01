Skelton Visits Westminster

Congressman Ike Skelton of Missouri wants a 3 for 1 plan -- when 3 Iraqi units are properly trained, then one unit of American soldiers comes home. Skelton came to the same spot Winston Churchill warned of a beleaguered Europe, to warn of a beleaguered American military.

"Constant deployments, it's going to have a negative effect on the morale, and consequently on the performance of a soldier," Skelton said.

He also came to push for new soldiers.

"Young people should take a look at helping our nation, and serve," Skelton said.

One of those young people is Ian Mackey, a sophomore at Westminster College. Despite his young age, he knows the pain war brings to every generation.

"My parents have known people who died in Vietnam, who died in WWII, who died in Korea, but I lost my first friend to this Iraq war," Mackey said

For Mackey, the war in Iraq is more than just something on the news.

"It's on my mind everyday, knowing people who have served, some people who came back and some who haven't come back," Mackey said

It may be on people's minds for awhile. And as was the case Tuesday at Westminster; as long as people are willing to listen, others are willing to talk. Skelton says the US does need more soldiers in order to fight in Iraq and Afghanistan, but he is not willing to start any sort of draft.