Skelton Wraps Up Campaign

CLINTON - Incumbent Congressman Ike Skelton made his final stops on Monday for his 2010 campaign trail. The Democrat is running for his thirteenth term representing Missouri's 4th congressional district. Skelton met with supporters at Clinton's Rotary Building for his second to last stop for the campaign against Republican Vicky Hartzler. Skelton also stopped in Richmond before returning home to Lexington for election Tuesday.

Skelton shook hands and spoke with supporters before he addressed the crowd. Skelton talked about the importance of seniority in Congress for the state of Missouri.



"Seniority is important. It always has been. It's part of the culture and tradition of the United States Congress and being on the Armed Services Committee for a period of years and now the chairman of the Armed Services Committee gives me the opportunity to get things done for Missouri," said Skelton.



Skelton said there are two main issues in this campaign. "Number one is the economy which means jobs here in the state of Missouri, and also the terrorism threat that America faces," said Skelton.

Skelton has been serving in Congress since 1977. Skelton said he continues to run for office because he loves his job.

"I enjoy what I do and I feel I'm pretty good at it. I hope to go back to Washington to be able to stand in the shoes of all these wonderful folks here in Missouri," said Skelton.



