Skull Found in KC Area May be Prehistoric

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Kansas City teenagers walking along a dry creek bed in north Kansas City have found what a forensic anthropologist says is the skull of an American Indian female who likely died centuries ago.

Fifteen-year-old Hunter Collins, and 17-year-old Heather Johnson found the skull and a tooth and alerted authorities.

The Kansas City Star reports that the skull and the tooth were sent to the Jackson County medical examiner's office, which shipped them to forensic anthropologist Michael Finnegan at Kansas State University.

Finnegan told authorities the skull belonged to a mongoloid female of a historic or prehistoric era, likely an American Indian.

The skull will go to the Department of Natural Resources, which will keep it in the secure room and also notify Indian tribes associated with Missouri.