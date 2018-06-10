Skull Found In KC-Area Park

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human skull in a Kansas City-area park. Jackson County deputies say two men who were fishing spotted the skull in the Little Blue River yesterday afternoon. One of them picked it up, put it on the banks of the river and called authorities. Deputies said the Independence police crime lab and the Lee's Summit underwater recovery team were called in to assist in the search for additional evidence. The skull was too decomposed to determine the race or gender and was turned over to the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office for examination. Authorities believe the skull is that of a child or small adult.