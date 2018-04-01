Skull Parts, Headstone Found Near Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Callaway County authorities are trying to determine the origins and identities of bones and a partial headstone found near Jefferson City.

Sheriff Dennis Crane says Wednesday a skull, part of another skull and the headstone were found Sunday on a private farm.

The sheriff says investigators don't believe the remains are from a recent murder or missing person's case but the investigation in continuing.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the bones and headstone were sent to the Boone-Callaway County medical examiner's office, where an anthropologist will study them. Information from the headstone is being shared with historical societies.

Crane says the remains could be from coffins and bodies swept downstream from floods in 1993 and '95, or from a native burial ground found in the area years ago.