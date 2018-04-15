Skylight Collapses in Mall Food Court

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - A suburban St. Louis mall's food court is expected to be open Monday, a day after ice and glass fell through a skylight, causing minor injuries to five people. It happed Sunday afternoon at Westfield Chesterfield Mall. A panel in a skylight over the food court collapsed due to the weight of the ice, sending glass onto the food court area of the mall. Shoppers heard a loud crack just before the ice and glass came tumbling down upon them. Chesterfield Police say one man was taken to a hospital with a cut to the face. Police Lieutenant Tom Tucker says ice has been cleared from remaining skylights on top of the building.