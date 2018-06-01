Slain Bhutanese Refugee Had High Hopes in America

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Bhutanese refugee Mon Rai couldn't wait to be a father and was excited about his new life in America.

His dreams ended about 12:30 a.m. Monday, when a gunman walked into the south St. Louis 7-Eleven where Rai worked as a clerk and killed him. He leaves behind a wife who is due to give birth any day.

Police have no suspects and told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that nothing was apparently taken from the store.

It marked the second time in two weeks that a refugee was fatally shot in a St. Louis convenience store. Nineteen-year-old Bosnian Haris Gogic was killed on May 31.

Police say the shootings are apparently unrelated. A 23-year-old man was charged last week with murder in the death of Gogic.