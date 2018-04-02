Slater High School chemical explosion injures teacher

SLATER - A teacher was injured in a chemical explosion at Slater High School Friday.

The woman was taken to shower immediately and was taken away by EMS, according to Todd Jenkins, chief of the Slater Fire Department.

The explosion happened at 1:19 p.m. and the Slater Fire Department ventilated and sealed a science room. The extent of the teacher’s injuries was unknown.