Slater Remembers "King Of Cool"

McQueen rode into show business in the late 1950s and soon became one of Hollywood's most recognizable leading men. McQueen starred in hard-hitting action flicks such as Wanted: Dead or Alive, The Magnificent Seven, and The Great Escape. His performance in The Sand Pebbles garnered McQueen a 1967 Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.



"Very seldom do you have the honor to have a movie star that was in your hometown," said Gene Griffiths, event director.

And now, McQueen's hometown is glad to have a reason to celebrate.

"We weren't really expecting all this the first year out, but kick it off with style," said Griffiths.

Those close to McQueen said Saturday's event was exactly how he would have wanted it.

"He would have loved to come back," said Barbie McQueen, Steve's widow.

One of the main attractions this weekend were two of McQueen's own motorcycles, brought in from Miami, Oklahoma. The City of Slater website says one of the bikes is believed to be the Husqvarna McQueen was riding in a Sports Illustrated cover photo from 1971.