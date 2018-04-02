Slater Wildcats 2011

Coach Chris Ferri in his third season as coach for the Slater Wildcats in 2010 was ready for the big year that he knew was just around the corner. His system was in place. The players were ready and had embraced the triple option schemes. He had the personnel in place...So much for all of the best laid plans. The Wildcats had another up and down season, and the coach thinks losing starting QB Zach Sullivan in the first game probably had a lot to do with it.

Class: 1

Conference: Lewis and Clark

Head Coach: Chris Ferri

Years at School: 3

Record at School: 8-22

Offensive Starters Returning: 7

Defensive Starters Returning: 6

Total Returning Lettermen: 10

2010 Overall Record: 3-7

2010 District Record: 1-2

