Slater Wildcats 2012

5 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:36:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012 in FNF Schools
loading
Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Santa Fe
 Away
 L 12-34
8-31
 Windsor
 Home
 L
 6-35
9-7
 Milan
 Away
 L 68-6
9-14
 Derick Thomas Academy
 Home
 W 43-24
9-21
 Fayette
 Away
 L
 26-41
9-28
 Salisbury
 Home
 L
 0-35
10-5
 Paris
 Away
 L
 26-34
10-12
 Westran
 Home
 L
 14-74
10-19
 Marceline
 Home
 L
 12-50
10-26
 Marceline
 Away
 L
 0-48

The coaches believe that this year's team should display more discipline and tenacity after the young players gained experience in 2011.

The Wildcats run a double wing, pro-set offense. Junior quarterback Tyler Buglovsky will start. All five offensive linemen started each game last season. That kind of continuity is rare in football.

The defense returns many key players such as defensive lineman Jacob Reeter, linebacker Nik Ferri and defensive back Caleb Pemberton.

Coach: Chris Ferri (entering 5th season)

Quarterback: Jr. Tyler Buglovsky 

Returning Starters: 22 (11 on offense, 11 on defense)

Last Season: 2-8

Pigskin's Pick: 4-5

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

Loading ...