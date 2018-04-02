Slay Wants More Money for Hot Spot Policing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay is asking the city's Board of Estimate and Apportionment for an additional $300,000 to fight violent crime.

Slay said Thursday that he has been encouraged by a police program that targets high-crime areas. He wants the board to transfer $300,000 from the Division of Corrections budget to expand so-called hot spot policing.

The practice uses real-time data to allow police to increase patrols in high-crime areas. St. Louis police used the practice on a trial basis this summer, and Slay says the program showed enough promise to merit expansion.