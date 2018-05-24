Sledder crashes into tree, taken to hospital

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to the scene of a sledding accident Monday in south Columbia.

A public information officer with the Columbia Fire Department said a 20-year-old woman crashed into a tree while sledding down a hill.

The accident happened on a hill just off La Rail Drive, which is near Forum Boulevard.

An ambulance transported the victim to University Hospital a short time later. University Hospital said the victim was in serious condition Monday night.