SLIAC Runners of the Week Announced

St. Louis, MO - The Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the men and women's Runners of the Week on Monday. Both runners attend Westminster.

The SLIAC Men's Runner of the Week is sophomore Jesse Edwards. Edwards ran his personal best at Missouri Southern Invitational, finishing a minute faster than his previous personal best. Crossing the 8k finish line at 26:42, a minute behind the winner of the invitational, Edwards helped to bring his team to 8th place.

Senior Sarah Koestner was named the SLIAC Women's Runner of the Week. Koestner shaved off 27 seconds her previous personal best at the Missouri Southern Invitational. She finished 20th with a time of 18:58, 52 seconds behind the leader.

Both Edwards and Koestner will compete with their teams at the Augustana Invitational on Friday in Rock Island, Illinois.