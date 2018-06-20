Slick roads could become a problem this morning

COLUMBIA - Road conditions this morning across most of Boone County are clear and free of ice.

That's according to the Missouri Department of Transportation's website and interactive travel map.

That hasn't stopped all Columbia area schools to enforce a two hour delay and many other schools in the region to preemptively close for the day.

MODOT Assistant Supervisor Kale Stewart, said the clear but wet roads could quickly develop ice as temperatures continue to fall in the morning hours.

"The problem that we're thinking we could have is the ground temperatures," Stewart said. "During the last two weeks, it's been so cold that especially when the air temperatures drop, that could cause icing problems."

Sunday Columbia received a substantial amount of rain which washed away much of the salt and sand that road crews had placed in the morning hours.

"We've been running 24/7," Stewart said. "All our crews are still on the road. We are trying our best to stay ahead of the weather to keep the roads clear."

KOMU 8 News spoke with the Columbia Police Department this morning and as of 11 p.m. Sunday evening no accidents caused by ice were reported within the city limits.

MODOT and local police authorities suggest that all travelers should exercise caution and expect delays as the temperatures drop.