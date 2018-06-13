Slick Roads on Highway 63 Send Plow into Ditch

BOONE COUNTY - Road conditions along Highway 63 remained consistently dangerous throughout Tuesday morning as road crews worked to salt and plow at the same rate of heavy snowfall. Around 2:30 a.m. a snow plow with the Missouri Department of Transportation slid into a ditch.

The accident happened near South Huggard lane, located south of Discovery Parkway. Sgt. David Alexander, with the Boone County Sheriff's Department, told KOMU 8 News the truck slid off the road and the low caught part of a ditch. The plow remained stuck on Highway 63 for about an hour.

The accident blocked traffic heading north from around 2:30 a.m. until 3:15 a.m. after crews plowed a separate lane for traffic to pass through.

Sgt. Alexander said a large rig truck pulled the snow plow from the ditch. He explained the conditions made it unsafe for anyone to be on the road Tuesday morning.

""Just allow a lot of extra time and really reacess whether or not you need to get out. I have four wheel drive and we're just barely limping along."

KOMU 8 News spent the morning near the area of Grindstone Parkway and Highway 63. During the morning commute plows cleared roads about every five minutes. For the majority of the morning, roads remained mostly clear of drivers.