Slick Roads Remain

Temperatures are expected to plummet to 5 degrees in Columbia, perhaps lower in outlying areas. Wind chills will fall below zero. Areas of freezing fog could develop northwest of a line from Sedalia to Columbia to Mexico forming a thin layer of ice even on treated roads. Across the state in St. Louis more than 280,000 people remain without power and Ameren said it could be days before power is restored there. Shelters were packed with residents who needed a warm place to stay. Emergency generators were taken to some cities to allow water service to be restored.



Columbia Public Schools annouced it plans to be open on Monday, but students who use the busses will need to go to snow route bus stops. You can download the snow routes on the link to the right.

