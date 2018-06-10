Slow Holiday For Local Fire Departments
BOONE COUNTY - Local fire trucks made few to no trips out of the garage over the Christmas weekend. The Boone County Fire District reports only three structure fires total for Christmas Eve, Christmas day and the day after. Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the district responded to only two last year during the same time frame. Blomenkamp said these numbers are about average for the holidays.
"As far as anything being out of wack, it's a typical number. We ran three this year and two last year, so very common," Blomenkamp said.
The Columbia Fire Department saw an even slower weekend. Steven Sapp said the department had no fires to attend to during Christmas eve, day and the day after. Sapp said this mirrors the 2009 holiday and explained that the good numbers come from Columbia citizens preventing fires.
Columbia's fire department has another good statistic as the new year approaches, so far there are no fire deaths recorded in 2010.
Blomenkamp mentioned there are steps you can take to prevent fires during the winter season. He said the majority of the calls are due to kitchen fires and suggests to never leave the room or cooking food unattended. Another thing you should watch over, a burning candle.
"[A candle causing a fire] is very common around the holiday season, because people like to burn candles," Blomenkamp said. "We always use the caution, you know, never to leave them unattended, never to leave them burning by anything combustible, but inevitably we will have one or two of those throughout the winter months."
One of Boone County's fires started near a propane-fire insert Christmas night in Rocheport. Blomenkamp also advises getting all house fluids checked when the weather cools down.
