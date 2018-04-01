SLU plans statue to commemorate police shooting protests

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Saint Louis University is defending its plans for a statue commemorating a six-day campus takeover by police shooting protesters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the university has commissioned two artists for the project. The design has not yet been finalized.

Protesters spent six days at SLU in a makeshift compound in October, setting up tents and debating students on issues such as race and the university's commitment to diversity.

A school spokesman says the statue "is meant to commemorate an important moment in the university's history when dialogue about issues of race and inclusion took place."

The protesters packed up after negotiations with university President Fred Pestello led to an agreement that included plans to spend more money on the school's African-American Studies program and black student retention.