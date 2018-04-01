SLU's School Of Public Health

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Saint Louis University says it is no longer discussing the sale of its School of Public Health to Washington University. That comes from a letter this week to faculty from Provost Joe Weixlmann. He also said the discussions have allowed the university to evaluate its public health programs, and that the school will invest in them. Weixlman says it is in everyone's best interest to have a vital School of Public Health as part of Saint Louis University. Media reports said the two universities were in talks about moving the school. Saint Louis University has the only accredited school of public health in the state and is one of only 39 fully accredited schools of public health in the country.