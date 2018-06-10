SLU Studies Smallpox Vaccine

ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis University's medical school will lead a new study examing how long it would take for a smallbox vaccine to work if there were an outbreak in the United States. School officials say smallpox vaccines are being studied because of concerns about bioterrorism. The fear in recent years is that someone might try to purposely expose people to dangerous diseases. The lead investigator, Doctor Sharon Frey, says the study will compare a new vaccine to one that's currently licensed. Volunteers from the study need to be healthy, at least 18 years old and born after 1971.