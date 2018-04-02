SLU Studying Flu Vaccines in Breastfeeding Mothers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Researchers at Saint Louis University are studying two flu vaccines to see if nursing mothers pass immunity to influenza to their babies. The university says the research is important because young infants are most prone to flu but cannot get a vaccine until

they're six months old. Researchers will compare Fluzone, a flu shot, and FluMist, a nasal spray. The trial is also being conducted at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Emory Children's Center in Atlanta, Duke University Medical Center in North Carolina, and Group Health Research Institute in Seattle. All told, 240 healthy, breastfeeding mothers will participate, including about 50 in St. Louis. The research is supported by the National Institutes of Health.