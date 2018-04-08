SLU to Hold Memorial for VT Alumni

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Saint Louis University will host a memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the St. Louis chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni. The service at St. Francis Xavier College Church comes two days after a gunman killed 32 students and himself on the Virginia Tech campus. The service is open to the public. Saint Louis University officials say there are about 500 Virginia Tech alumni living in the St. Louis area. Saint Louis University is also encouraging its students and others in the St. Louis area to wear Virginia Tech's school colors -- maroon and orange --Wednesday