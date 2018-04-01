Small airplane crashes near St. Louis County gas station

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A small airplane has crashed near a gas station in an area near Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, Missouri.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the St. Louis suburb. TV footage showed that the small plane crashed near a BP service station and may have clipped a roof over the gas pumps.

The plane did not appear to hit gas pumps or any cars. There was no immediate word about injuries involving people on the plane or on the ground.

It isn't immediately known how many people were on board.

Spirit of St. Louis Airport serves mostly smaller planes and commuter jets.