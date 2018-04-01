Small Boy Helped Save Uncle

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis-area boy is being called a hero for quick actions that helped save his uncle. Last Tuesday, John Johnson was babysitting four-year-old Damarion Johnson when the uncle suddenly began having a seizure. Damarion stood on a chair to unlock the front door of the apartment, spotted a neighbor in the hallway and asked him to accompany him down the elevator to call police. John Johnson says he is amazed that a child so young would handle an emergency so well. Damerion had never seen his uncle have a seizure and had no training in responding to emergencies.