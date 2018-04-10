Small businesses and nonprofits use alternative place to sell goods

JEFFERSON CITY - All different vendors rented spaces at Capital Mall Trade Days on Saturday.

Home baked goods, fashion accessories, and ornaments were among the many things being sold.

Capital Mall Trade Days is an opportunity for small businesses and nonprofits to network and sell their products beyond the storefront.

Kyle's Angels is a nonprofit business thats makes angel decorations to raise money for the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation.

Kelley Thorson, who makes the angel decorations, said that getting the word out and having a table at Capital Mall Trade Days will help her meet their donation goal.

Carla Whitfield, owner of Carla's Fashions and Accessories, said that Capital Mall Trade Days is another way for her to sell products beyond her shared storefront.

"Today is for me, for my business, but I also do craft shows for veterans and babies with cancer," Whitfield said.

A lot of the vendors at the show frequent other shows to try and market their products.

The next Capital Mall Trade Day is March 19.

For more information on how to get a table and a full list of dates click on the Capital Mall link.