Small Crew Clears Ashland Streets

ASHLAND - While chaos ruled the main streets of Columbia Friday during and after the snowstorm, the main streets of Ashland were almost completely clear by the time the snow stopped thanks to a six-person snow removal crew from its maintenance department.

Coby Harris and five other members of the maintenance staff worked for 14 hours Thursday plowing and salting the roads in Ashland and were back at it all day Friday. Harris said although the city has such a small unit working on snow removal, it deals with a lot fewer headaches than its larger neighbors Columbia and Jefferson City.

Mike Maupin has lived in Ashland for more than 30 years and said the city rarely has problems with its streets in the winter. Maupin said the maintenance crews know what it means to residents to have clear roadways and they live up to their responsibilities.

However, not all Ashland residents are as thrilled with the maintenance department's performance after Thursday's snowstorm. One resident who wanted to remain anonymous was digging his pickup truck out of a snow pile on his street Friday. He said maintenance crews would be better off moving snow into the middle of the street to form a median of sorts. This would be similar to the way Columbia Public Works plowed Broadway. That way, the man said, he and his neighbors, many of them elderly, would not have to dig their buried cars and mailboxes out of the snow.

Ashland City Administrator Kelly Henderson said this plan is illogical and would cause hazards on the roads. He said if a driver needed to make a left turn, he or she would slide over the snow in the middle of the lane and endanger many other drivers.