Small Earthquake Reported in New Madrid County
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A micro earthquake has rattled parts of New Madrid County in southeast Missouri.
KFVS-TV that an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 happened just after 6 a.m. Friday.
The quake was measured by the Cooperative New Madrid Seismic Network and was located about seven miles southwest of New Madrid and nine miles from Portageville.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Aldarman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
in
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A circuit judge said he is in support of collecting the names and numbers of members of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A shooting led to a lockdown of several Jefferson City Public Schools buildings Thursday afternoon. The school... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia released a portion of the data from the 2017 Vehicle Stops Report about the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
in
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - It was a whirlwind day for Lt. Gov. Mike Parson and House and Senate leadership Wednesday as... More >>
in